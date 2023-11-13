FIRST WARN FORECAST: A warm start to the work-week, light wind and sunny skies all day

Aging & Style
A warm start to the work-week, light wind and sunny skies all day
By Greg Bennett
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tracking the front and area of low pressure to enter by the end of this weekend. Shower chances are building in our forecast and so far thunderstorm activity is holding off but heavy rain is looking more likely. Gusts up to 25 mph will also be common with the storm system and the temperatures are anticipated in the upper 50s for daytime highs.

For today, however, temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. High-pressure is our dominant feature and will slowly shift into the Great Lakes moving through the next several days. This will keep ushering in a southerly component with the wind, which comes out of the south, central plains, where warmer air exists. We will keep afternoon temperatures around 10° above average through Thursday but a weak wet weather system will build around this timeframe. Breezy conditions will build Thursday afternoon with gusts around 25 mph. Most of our model data indicates a few isolated drizzles overnight Thursday into Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, the upper 60s will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s as we go into our more wet weather weekend.

For now, Saturday’s forecast seems to be on the dryer side. With high temperatures featured in the lower 60s and light wind out of the south, we should have reasonable football weather for big games, such as K State versus KU and Mizzou, taking on the Florida Gators.

College Kickoff
College Kickoff(KCTV 5)

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

