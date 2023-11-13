Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORCAST: Above normal temperatures continue throughout the week

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to last a few more days this week. Monday morning...
Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to last a few more days this week. Monday morning starts out in the upper 30s to low 40s before temperatures quickly warm into the middle 60s by the afternoon.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to last a few more days this week. Monday morning starts out in the upper 30s to low 40s before temperatures quickly warm into the middle 60s by the afternoon. An area of high pressure near the surface shifts nearly overhead during the day and that will keep winds from the southeast. Once this area of high pressure shifts off to the east winds will change direction a bit and come in from the southwest starting Tuesday. Overall with a predominantly south and southwest flow we’ll continue to see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s each afternoon. Our stagnant weather pattern doesn’t budge much. While a weak front looks to slide through on Friday knocking temperatures back down a bit we rebound into the low 60s by the following weekend. It’s not until the following Sunday or Monday that a stronger storm system heads our way. The timing and track are still being ironed out, but expect a big shift in the weather pattern early Thanksgiving week with rain and cooler air moving in.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Mall customers, employees describe chaos following shooting at Independence Center
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus on Ridgeview Road

Latest News

Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
The scattered showers will continue to press off to the east. Overnight, temperatures bottom...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny Sunday leads to quiet & calm temps in mid 60′s
Happy Saturday! It’s going to be a bit of a dreary day with mostly cloudy skies, a slight...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: 60s are back Sunday with sunny skies
Forecasted high temperatures in Kansas City on Saturday, Nov. 11.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Clear, cold Friday night sets up near freezing temps Saturday morning