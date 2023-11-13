FIRST WARN FORCAST: Above normal temperatures continue throughout the week

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to last a few more days this week. Monday morning starts out in the upper 30s to low 40s before temperatures quickly warm into the middle 60s by the afternoon. An area of high pressure near the surface shifts nearly overhead during the day and that will keep winds from the southeast. Once this area of high pressure shifts off to the east winds will change direction a bit and come in from the southwest starting Tuesday. Overall with a predominantly south and southwest flow we’ll continue to see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s each afternoon. Our stagnant weather pattern doesn’t budge much. While a weak front looks to slide through on Friday knocking temperatures back down a bit we rebound into the low 60s by the following weekend. It’s not until the following Sunday or Monday that a stronger storm system heads our way. The timing and track are still being ironed out, but expect a big shift in the weather pattern early Thanksgiving week with rain and cooler air moving in.

