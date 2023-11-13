Employees & shoppers shocked by shooting at Oak Park Mall

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting happened at Oak Park Mall on Sunday. A little past 4 p.m., two men were suspected of shoplifting, and they were followed by three plain clothes detectives near the food court.

As the detectives tried to stop the suspects from leaving the mall, a scuffle ensued. One of the shoplifting suspects was able to take a gun from one of the three undercover officers and fired one shot. The bullet did not hit anyone, and both shoplifting suspects were taken into custody.

KCTV5 caught up with mall employees and shoppers as Oak Park was evacuated. They were shocked to see a situation like that unfold in a typically quiet neighborhood.

“It’s really crazy they did this in Overland Park because there was just a shooting in Independence,” said Asia Taylor, who works in the mall’s food court. “This is Kansas. I just told my mom, I said, ‘Nobody would do that in Overland Park.’”

As police worked to investigate the crime scene, those inside the mall during the shooting shared their shock and surprise after a bullet was fired in the mall’s food court.

“I just saw a massive amount of people running to my direction,” said Shanel Ben, who also works at the mall. “Everyone screaming. I didn’t understand what was going on.”

“All the adrenaline that goes into your body, you never imagine going into a situation like this,” said Ronnie, a shopper who did not want to share her last name.

“Everybody was ducking, falling, leaving everything everywhere,” said Taylor.

After people in the mall ran for cover, they describe an eerie silence in the normally bustling space.

“The quietness in the whole room was kind of intimidating,” said Ronnie. “Do I get up? Do I not? Do I stay put?”

“We just had a lockdown drill, an intruder drill, and then this happened today,” said Taylor, who said mall employees went through that training on November 7. “I’m pretty sure everyone is in shock and terrified of this.”

Those who work at the mall say Sunday is the busiest day of the week.

“We didn’t think that something like this was going to happen in our mall on a Sunday. It’s families’ day,” said Ben.

“Sundays are really busy, so it was a good amount of people in the food court,” Taylor said. “It was packed. Everybody just ran.”

It has been more than five years since the last time there was a shooting inside Oak Park Mall. The people who spoke to KCTV5 still think the mall is safe, but the shooting does worry them.

“It’s not so unbelievable that a shooting is going to happen in a mall. It’s unfortunately very common in the U.S.,” Ben said. “Tomorrow, if the mall is going to be open, I’m here in the morning. No one is going to break our routine.”

“It’s breathtaking to know what we just went through,” Taylor said. “Especially in Oak Park Mall. This is a great mall. We go to it every day.”

Oak Park Mall did not reopen Sunday after the shooting. However, the mall plans to open with regular hours on Monday starting at 10 a.m.

