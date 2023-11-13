Drake to stop in Kansas City on his latest tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drake announced Kansas City is among those to host the multi-award-winning artist on his Drake with J. Cole: It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?

Drake released his latest album in October titled ‘For All the Dogs’ with J. Cole featured on the album. According to Billboard, this latest release earned Drake his 13th No. 1 Album on the Billboard 200 Chart. The set scores the largest streaming week of 2023 in the U.S. for any album, with over a half-billion streams for its songs.

Drake’s latest tour comes to T-Mobile Center on Saturday, March 2nd at 8 p.m.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 11 a.m. in person at T-Mobile Center Box Office, online at t-mobilecenter.com, or charge-by-phone at 888.929.7849.

Cash App card presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 11 a.m.

