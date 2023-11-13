DA: No charges in February officer-involved shooting in Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said on Monday he would not be filing charges against an officer who shot and killed a man in February 2023. Referencing the Kansas “stand your ground” law, Bennett said the officer was justified in using deadly force in the death of Michael Trask.

Around 9:45 a.m. on February 20, a Goddard officer tried to stop a pick-up speeding away from the west Kellogg Walmart in Goddard. Investigators said the driver, identified as Michael Trask, refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

During this time, Trask waved what appeared to be a handgun “in a manner that the officer could see the weapon through Mr. Trask’s rear window.”

Bennett said Trask slowed to a stop near 63rd Street South and 183rd Street West. The Goddard officer stopped “a significant distance” behind Trask and gave Trask six commands to place his hands outside the window.

“Trask ignored the officer’s commands and exited the vehicle holding what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun at his side,” said Bennett in his release. “Mr. Trask walked toward the officer in a deliberate – what the officer described as ‘aggressive’ – manner, ignoring multiple verbal demands from the officer to “stop,” “drop the gun,’ and ‘don’t make me shoot you.’”

Bennet said that despite the warnings, Trask continued toward the officer with the apparent weapon in his hand.

“Believing he would be shot by Trask, the Goddard officer fired his weapon 8 times, striking Trask twice,” Bennett said.

Trask died from the injuries he suffered during the shooting.

Immediately after the shooting, Bennett said Trask’s wife called 911 to say her husband was in a chase, and he told her on the phone he was probably going to be dead. She noted he was suicidal and armed with a loaded handgun.

“Under the totality of the circumstances, the Goddard Officer is immune from prosecution under Kansas law. Under Kansas law and the facts of the case, I conclude that no criminal charges will be filed against the Goddard Officer,” the district attorney concluded.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com