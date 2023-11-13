Crash closes portion of K10 Highway in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash on K10 Highway has led to the closure of the road.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department said a crash at Wakarusa and K10 has led to the closure of the highway between Bob Billing Parkway and Iowa Street.

The highway is closed in both directions, police said.

Police advised drivers to find an alternate route and said traffic will be impacted for an extended period of time.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the crash scene as well.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

