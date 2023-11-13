Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market

Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) - Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.

The shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the area in regards to a report of a shooting. They found five victims, including two children, with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the children died from their injuries. The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police Officer Chad Rogers said in press conference that the shooting happened after an argument between two people who were unfamiliar with each other. He said the flea market was not targeted.

No one is in custody at this time, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Mall customers, employees describe chaos following shooting at Independence Center

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
5 NFL games end on field goals as time expires, most ever in one day
A shooting happened at Oak Park Mall on Sunday.
Witnesses react to Oak Park Mall shooting