Charges filed in Independence Center shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed following a shooting Friday at the Independence Center.

21-year-old MarkAnthony Greer faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Officers responded to the Independence Center mall on Friday on a reported shooting. According to court records filed Monday, an off-duty officer at Dillard’s arrived on the shooting first and found three injured victims.

One of the three victims was a pregnant woman who was most critically injured.

Surveillance video at the mall showed a group that included the critically injured woman encountering a second group in the mall. That second group included Greer.

The two groups passed each other at the mall entrance and a verbal argument began. Court records said a victim uninvolved with either group was shot in the leg, and the rest of the second group ran to the parking lot.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said witnessed identified the shooter as Greer or a man who matched Greer’s appearance.

According to an Independence Police spokesperson, two other persons of interest have been released pending further investigation.

