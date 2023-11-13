Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Charges filed in Independence Center shooting

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed following a shooting Friday at the Independence Center.

21-year-old MarkAnthony Greer faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Officers responded to the Independence Center mall on Friday on a reported shooting. According to court records filed Monday, an off-duty officer at Dillard’s arrived on the shooting first and found three injured victims.

One of the three victims was a pregnant woman who was most critically injured.

READ MORE: Mall customers, employees describe chaos following shooting at Independence Center

Surveillance video at the mall showed a group that included the critically injured woman encountering a second group in the mall. That second group included Greer.

The two groups passed each other at the mall entrance and a verbal argument began. Court records said a victim uninvolved with either group was shot in the leg, and the rest of the second group ran to the parking lot.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said witnessed identified the shooter as Greer or a man who matched Greer’s appearance.

According to an Independence Police spokesperson, two other persons of interest have been released pending further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.
Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting
Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer...
Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

Latest News

Crash closes portion of K10 Highway in Lawrence
Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.
Buc-ee’s announces opening date for Springfield location
At the heart of Village Hospice is our belief that each person deserves to experience more...
John Knox Village Veteran’s Hospice Care
Charges filed in Independence Center shooting