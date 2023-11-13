Body discovered in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 7 Sunday evening, a gruesome discovery in Grandview.

Police found a body in the 6100 block of East 127th Street.

Police are investigating this discovery as a homicide.

No other details have yet to be released.

If you have any information which may lead to an arrest please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

