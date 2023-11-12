Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Suspect involved in Warrensburg double homicide taken into custody

Police identified 20-year-old Jonathan Goodwin Jr. as a person of interest in a Warrensburg...
Police identified 20-year-old Jonathan Goodwin Jr. as a person of interest in a Warrensburg homicide investigation.(Johnson County Missouri Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - Jonathan Goodwin Jr, 22, wanted for a double homicide in Warrensburg, has been taken into custody by police.

Goodwin Jr. was found by the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team near the intersection of Franklin and Maguire Streets in Warrensburg.

Goodwin Jr. was the suspect in a shooting that killed a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year old man near a trailer in the 200 block of South 13 Highway, right outside Warrensburg city limits.

The Warrensburg Police Department, UCM Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Kansas City Police Department were all involved in the search.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are currently unclear, and the incident is still under investigation.

He was taken into custody, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus on Ridgeview Road
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories

Latest News

It is unclear if the driver of the Kia who fled was apprehended. It was discovered, however,...
Stolen Kia runs red light, causes crash, other driver arrested for suspected impairment
This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information...
One man shot, killed: KCKPD ‘investigating the city’s 20th homicide of the year’
FIRST WARN FORECAST: 60s are back Sunday with sunny skies
Group honors fallen Fairway officer by paying mortgage