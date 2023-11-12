Suspect involved in Warrensburg double homicide taken into custody

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - Jonathan Goodwin Jr, 22, wanted for a double homicide in Warrensburg, has been taken into custody by police.

Goodwin Jr. was found by the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team near the intersection of Franklin and Maguire Streets in Warrensburg.

Goodwin Jr. was the suspect in a shooting that killed a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year old man near a trailer in the 200 block of South 13 Highway, right outside Warrensburg city limits.

The Warrensburg Police Department, UCM Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Kansas City Police Department were all involved in the search.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are currently unclear, and the incident is still under investigation.

He was taken into custody, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

