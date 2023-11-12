Semi-trailer catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County, cabin deemed total loss

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County is investigating why a semi-trailer caught fire on southbound I-35 Saturday night.

Johnson County’s Fire District #1 was notified of the fire around 7:15 p.m. It started on southbound I-35 just south of Homestead Lane in Edgerton, Kansas.

When crews arrived, they could see a large column of smoke. The cabin of the semi-trailer was already fully engulfed and the trailer was just beginning to catch fire.

By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer carrying meat had sustained both fire and smoke damage. There were no hazardous materials on board.

The semi’s occupants were able to exit unharmed. A small area of grass around the semi-trailer caught fire briefly but was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Legends Outlet gets festive with annual tree lighting event

By the time the fire was put out, the cabin was deemed a total loss and the attached trailer carrying meat had sustained both fire and smoke damage.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.