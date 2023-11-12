Olathe Police Department investigating stabbing that left one dead, one injured

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Saturday night stabbing involving three men left one dead and another injured.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Olathe Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Marion Street on reports of an armed disturbance.

When they arrived, they found two adults with stab wounds. One, a 26-year-old male, died of his wounds in spite of the officers attempting life-saving measures. The other, a 28-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening wounds and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

A 22-year-old suspect was found and taken into custody. Olathe PD reports there is no active threat to the community.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

