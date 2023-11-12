Missouri Justice Coalition brings statewide town hall focused on wrongful convictions to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Justice Coalition brought its statewide town hall, focused on wrongful conviction and injustice, to Kansas City on Saturday.

The Coalition (MJC) held its meeting, which was open to the public, at the public library on Wilson Avenue. It discussed issues with the nation’s prison system and how families are impacted by incarceration- particularly wrongful convictions.

M.L. Smith is the founder of MJC, and she says the work they do shows people that their voices do have the power to create change.

“[We’re] talking to impact the people and really [empower] them. A lot of people, especially dealing with the prison system, don’t feel empowered. They feel like they’re just one small voice. But we come together as a unified movement, it is empowering. That’s what we’re doing today and want to continue to do it until we get the results we need,” Smith said.

MJC says that adding the total amount of time that 58 exonerated people spent in jail/prison on wrongful convictions equals over 600 years of life they lost.

