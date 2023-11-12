Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Legends Outlet gets festive with annual tree lighting event

By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Legends Outlet for the 18th annual Legendary Tree Lighting.

Jessica Kinsey, the Marketing Director for Legends Outlet, said this is the first taste of Christmas.

“We have live music, a concert with Mr. Stinky Feet, Quite Frankly, and Santa, of course, is here,” Kinsey said. “You can take free photos with Santa; there’s also going to be face painting available, balloon animals and a movie on the lawn.”

Hundreds of people gathered around to watch the 40-foot tree light up at 5:30 p.m.

“This really marks the start of the holiday season; Legends Outlets is the best place to come for your holiday shopping,” Kinsey said.

Some special guests, like K.C. Wolf and of course, Santa Clause, were in attendance.

“My favorite part about tonight is coming to Kansas City and seeing all of the children on the nice list,” said Santa Clause. “Kansas City is one of my favorite places, and that Patrick Mahomes is sure fun to watch.”

While Santa wouldn’t give a sneak peek of that nice list, he has a few pointers on how you can get on it.

“Make sure you keep your room clean, brush your teeth, and put your backpack away, and we’ll see what we can do about some Christmas gifts,” Santa said.

Ashley Williams came with her family and said it’s a tradition like no other.

“We came here to get our Christmas season started, just start being in the mood, and to tell Santa what we want for Christmas and be here as a family,” Williams said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Mall customers, employees describe chaos following shooting at Independence Center
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus on Ridgeview Road
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center

Latest News

Price Chopper Gameday Show
FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.
Olathe Police Department investigating stabbing that left one dead, one injured
Mahomes makes a surprise appearance at KU football game
Anthony J. Durkin is reportedly homeless and frequents the area of 24 Highway and Sterling...
Independence Police searching for homeless person of interest in stabbing homicide
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)