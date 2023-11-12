Legends Outlet get festive with tree lighting event

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Legends Outlet for the 18th annual Legendary Tree Lighting.

Jessica Kinsey, the Marketing Director for Legends Outlet, said this is the first taste of Christmas.

“We have live music, a concert with Mr. Stinky Feet, Quite Frankly, and Santa, of course, is here,” Kinsey said. “You can take free photos with Santa; there’s also going to be face painting available, balloon animals and a movie on the lawn.”

Hundreds of people gathered around to watch the 40-foot tree light up at 5:30 p.m.

“This really marks the start of the holiday season; Legends Outlets is the best place to come for your holiday shopping,” Kinsey said.

Some special guests, like K.C. Wolf and of course, Santa Clause, were in attendance.

“My favorite part about tonight is coming to Kansas City and seeing all of the children on the nice list,” said Santa Clause. “Kansas City is one of my favorite places, and that Patrick Mahomes is sure fun to watch.”

While Santa wouldn’t give a sneak peek of that nice list, he has a few pointers on how you can get on it.

“Make sure you keep your room clean, brush your teeth, and put your backpack away, and we’ll see what we can do about some Christmas gifts,” Santa said.

Ashley Williams came with her family and said it’s a tradition like no other.

“We came here to get our Christmas season started, just start being in the mood, and to tell Santa what we want for Christmas and be here as a family,” Williams said.

