Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ running for Congress

Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. As a Jan. 6 rioter, he wore a horned fur hat and red, white and blue face paint and sat inside the Senate chamber.(Source: Alexandria Sheriff's Office/DC Police Dept.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The man known as the “QAnon Shaman” who gained notoriety for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is running for Congress.

Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. As a Jan. 6 rioter, he wore a horned fur hat and red, white and blue face paint and sat inside the Senate chamber.

Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding in relation to the Capitol attack. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 and was released to a halfway house last March.

Though he previously called himself the “QAnon Shaman,” Chansley has since disavowed the QAnon movement, the Associated Press reports.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, the Republican lawmaker who currently represents the congressional district, announced in October she would not be running for re-election, according to AP. Her term officially ends in January 2025.

Chansley is among the more than 700 people who have been sentenced in relation to Capitol riot-related federal crimes, AP reports.

The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit felons from holding federal office, but Arizona law prohibits felons from voting until they have completed their sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus on Ridgeview Road
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital
Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident when two people armed with guns ran up to...
Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’
Two people armed with guns ran into the family’s backyard and demanded their car keys, as seen...
Caught on camera: Chicago family carjacked at gunpoint outside their home
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Legends Outlet for the 18th annual Legendary...
Legends Outlet get festive with tree lighting event