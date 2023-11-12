FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, a warming trend starts with temperatures reaching the mid-60s, and the sun will finally be coming back out! It is going to be a great day to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures and sunny conditions!

Throughout the week, temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a cold front that pushes through at the end of the work week. Right now, the only effects will be pushing temperatures back by a few degrees on Friday afternoon.

Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and Monday, November 20, which is the week of Thanksgiving. Right now, it looks like rain and cold temperatures. We will continue to monitor this as we get more information.

