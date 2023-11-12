Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Potential next storm system beginning of next week (Nov. 19-20)

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, a warming trend starts with temperatures reaching the mid-60s, and the sun will finally be coming back out! It is going to be a great day to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures and sunny conditions!

Throughout the week, temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a cold front that pushes through at the end of the work week. Right now, the only effects will be pushing temperatures back by a few degrees on Friday afternoon.

Looking down the road, models want to bring in active weather on Sunday, November 19, and Monday, November 20, which is the week of Thanksgiving. Right now, it looks like rain and cold temperatures. We will continue to monitor this as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Mall customers, employees describe chaos following shooting at Independence Center
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus on Ridgeview Road
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center

Latest News

The scattered showers will continue to press off to the east. Overnight, temperatures bottom...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny Sunday leads to quiet & calm temps in mid 60′s
Happy Saturday! It’s going to be a bit of a dreary day with mostly cloudy skies, a slight...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: 60s are back Sunday with sunny skies
Forecasted high temperatures in Kansas City on Saturday, Nov. 11.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Clear, cold Friday night sets up near freezing temps Saturday morning
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Clear, cold Friday night sets up near freezing temps Saturday morning