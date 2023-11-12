Aging & Style
2 suspects in custody after shot fired in Oak Park Mall

Two male suspects are in custody after a shot was fired in the Oak Park Mall, Sunday evening.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two male suspects are in custody after a shot was fired in the Oak Park Mall, Sunday evening.

Overland Park police say that no one was injured and that the suspects were two shoplifters.

Police who were undercover followed the two males in the shopping center. Somehow, one of shoplifters was able attain a gun from one of the undercover cops and fired one shot.

Mall is unlikely to reopen tonight.

