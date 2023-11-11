Aging & Style
Stolen Kia runs red light, causes crash, other driver arrested for suspected impairment

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle collision witnessed by KCPD officers ended with a stolen car recovered, one person in custody and two in the hospital.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, a KCPD vehicle was sitting at a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and The Paseo when it witnessed the crash.

The officers were watching as a Dodge Ram 1500 Conversion Van, driving north on The Paseo through the intersection, was hit by a Kia Rio. The Kia was driving east on Martin Luther King Boulevard and ran a red light, causing the Ram to run into it.

The Kia had four occupants and two of them, the driver and a rear passenger, tried to run away from the scene. The KCPD officers were able to apprehend the passenger. It is unclear if the driver of the Kia who fled was apprehended.

The other rear passenger of the Kia who did not flee sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

It was also discovered that the Kia was a stolen vehicle from Raytown, Missouri.

The driver of the Dodge was taken into custody for suspected impairment. He did not report sustaining any injuries in the crash. The Dodge’s passenger, however, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Editor’s Note: More information will be provided when it becomes available.

