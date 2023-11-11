Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Perry’s 15-point second half carries Kansas State past Bellarmine, 83-75

FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8...
FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and Kansas State cruised to its first win in two starts, beating Bellarmine 83-75 in its home opener on Friday night.

The Wildcats bounced back from a 82-69 loss to USC in Las Vegas Monday night, their first loss in a season opener since 2020.

Kansas State built a 15-point lead at intermission as Cam Carter scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and had four steals. Perry knocked down three 3-pointers and all six of his free-throw attempts in the final 20 minutes and finished with five assists and a steal. Arthur Kaluma and Darrin Ames each contributed 12 points and Ames added a team-high six assists to go with three steals.

Bash Wieland had 17 points, seven boards and three assists to lead Bellarmine (0-2), beginning its fourth season as a Division I program. Langdon Hatton added 14 points and Ben Johnson 12.

Kansas State will play host to South Dakota State Monday. Bellarmine continues its four-game road trip to open the season when it plays at Chattanooga Tuesday. The Knights will play their first home game Nov. 20 against Morehead State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death

Latest News

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is stopped by Kansas State defensive end Khalid...
K-State attempting to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 this Saturday
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an...
K-State’s Beebe commits to Reese’s Senior Bowl
KU moves up, Mizzou falls, K-State hangs in latest CFB Playoff ranking
KU and K-State players have signed deals for player related gear with Charlie Hustle.
Charlie Hustle announces NIL deals with 8 KU, K-State athletes