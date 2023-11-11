Aging & Style
One man shot, killed: KCKPD ‘investigating the city’s 20th homicide of the year’

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Friday night shooting left one man dead in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of North 57th Street.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one adult male who is believed to be in his late twenties lying outside a residence. He was declared dead at the scene.

KCKPD reports this as the city’s 20th homicide of the year. The last homicide in Kansas City, Kansas was recorded on September 19th. For more information on the KCKPD and current crime statistics, visit kckpd.org

CONTINUE READING: Mall customers, employees describe chaos following shooting at Independence Center

