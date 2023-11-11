Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

The National World War One Museum & Memorial gets a refresh

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

President and CEO of the National world war one museum and memorial Matt Naylor shares with Jillian about some of the recent upgrades to the exhibits inside the museum. The team at the museum and memorial are looking forward to the centennial happening in a few years and are excited about more upgrades that visitors will get to experience.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death

Latest News

Air Force Veteran and Chief Curator at The National World War One Museum, Christopher Warren...
Chief Curator Christopher Warren Shares Upgrades to Museum and Memorial
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Nikki Dean chats with Jillian ahead of Veterans day.
Ret. Lt Col Nikki Dean Chats with Jillian
St. Luke's Mid America Heart Institute has reached an incredible milestone of successfully...
St. Luke’s Completes 100K Heart Transplants
Shane sits down with Mike and Matt to share about the special nonprofit, Warriors Ascent and...
KCTV5 Cares: Warriors Ascent