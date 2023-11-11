The National World War One Museum & Memorial gets a refresh
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
President and CEO of the National world war one museum and memorial Matt Naylor shares with Jillian about some of the recent upgrades to the exhibits inside the museum. The team at the museum and memorial are looking forward to the centennial happening in a few years and are excited about more upgrades that visitors will get to experience.
