FIRST WARN FORECAST: Clear, cold Friday night sets up near freezing temps Saturday morning

Clear skies and light winds will help send the low down near freezing Saturday morning. Clouds look to increase by the afternoon making skies nearly overcast as the high tops out near 57 degrees. Sunday it gets warmer, in fact this is the start to our warming trend as high temperatures climb into the low 60s.

Next week look for temperatures each afternoon to be anywhere between 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the middle of November. We’ll see dry weather stick around as well before our next cold front, which could arrive by next Friday.

