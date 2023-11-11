Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: 60s are back Sunday with sunny skies

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Saturday! It’s going to be a bit of a dreary day with mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance for a few sprinkles and cooler temperatures.

Today, a slight chance of showers is possible, even though the radar shows precipitation most of it will evaporate before making it to the ground. Temperatures will be peaking in the mid to upper 50s today. Overnight, temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s making for a chilly night.

By Sunday, a warming trend starts with temperatures reaching the mid-60s, and the sun will finally be coming back out!

Throughout the week, temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 60s. We are watching the potential for a cold front to sweep through next Friday, but as of right now, it looks dry and questionable about how cold the air behind it will be.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

