Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Dickinson, Adams help No. 1 Kansas power past Manhattan 99-61

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Manhattan Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 18 points, KJ Adams Jr. dunked his way to 14 and top-ranked Kansas blew out Manhattan 99-61 on Friday night in a final tuneup before facing No. 16 Kentucky in the Champions Classic next week.

Kevin McCullar Jr. and freshman Johnny Furphy added 15 points apiece for the Jayhawks (2-0), who gave Bill Self an easy night in their first game since he signed a lifetime contract that made him the highest-paid basketball coach at a public university.

Seydou Traore had 16 points for the Jaspers (1-1). Brett Rumpel had 11.

Just like in the Jayhawks’ season-opening rout of North Carolina Central, they jumped to a big early lead against the Jaspers — 17-4 in this case — and kept rolling through the first 20 minutes, building a 44-19 advantage by the break.

Unlike the opener, when the Jayhawks couldn’t miss from outside, they relied on their bruising duo inside.

The 6-foot-7 Adams played an undersized post most of last season, but he’s already taking advantage of the 7-2 Dickinson eating up space inside. The attention drawn by the Michigan transfer allowed Adams to get loose for a series of dunks, including one for the Jayhawks’ first points and another on an ally-oop slam late in the first half.

The Jayhawks’ massive size advantage paid off on defense, too. They had nine blocks by the time they hit the locker room, and that contributed to 9-for-33 first-half shooting by the Jaspers and allowed Kansas to build an insurmountable lead.

BIG PICTURE

Manhattan has a new coach in John Gallagher and almost an entirely new team, including seven freshmen and eight transfers. The growing pains were evident against the best team the Jaspers will likely face all season.

Kansas was tested in an exhibition against Illinois but has hardly sweated in its first two regular-season games. That will change against the Wildcats next week, the possibility of playing Marquette, UCLA, Gonzaga or Purdue in the Maui Invitational, and with defending national champion UConn visiting Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 1.

UP NEXT

Manhattan: Hosts Division II member Felician on Thursday night.

Kansas: Plays Kentucky on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Independence Center
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
No. 16 Kansas attempts to keep Big 12 title hopes alive with visit from Texas Tech
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college...
Bill Self on his lifetime contract from Kansas: ‘I’m excited that I will finish my career here’
KU moves up, Mizzou falls, K-State hangs in latest CFB Playoff ranking
KU and K-State players have signed deals for player related gear with Charlie Hustle.
Charlie Hustle announces NIL deals with 8 KU, K-State athletes