11-year-old hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot by a stray bullet.

What should’ve been a normal Wednesday night turned tragic when family members of 11-year-old Lauren Reddick say they heard gunshots outside their home. Officers responded to a call of shots fired into a home on the 7900 block of Hickman Mills Drive on November 1 at 9:38 p.m.

A bullet pierced through the window striking the child in both her shoulder and spine. At the time, the victim’s grandmother Stancey Reddick tells KCTV5 the girl was home with her mother and two siblings getting ready for school the next day. For the past week she’s been in the ICU at Children’s Mercy Hospital where she’s seeking inpatient rehabilitation. Doctors say she may never walk again.

“She says, well poo poo, I’m alive. And I said you know what, you are so right sweetheart. You are alive, cause our story could’ve been different,” said the victim’s grandmother Stancey Reddick.

Reddick says her granddaughter was born a survivor. She was born premature at two pounds. She just turned 11 on October 22, and now is fighting a new battle.

“It happens all the time where children are just innocent, they’re playing or they’re doing something and then here comes this violence that is put on them that they have nothing to do with,” she said.

Although she was told by doctors her granddaughter may never walk again, she still has faith.

“I believe that my granddaughter Lauren Reddick will walk again, will run, will be able to live a normal life.”

The family had been living in the home for less than a year. Now they’re looking for a new place to live where they feel safe. Although her family is in emotional distress, she says there’s still room in her heart for forgiveness.

“I forgive you. I’m not sure why you made the choices that you made but I forgive you and most of all I love you because that is what God wants us to do.”

The family was told Lauren could be hospitalized for the next four to six weeks. This is an ongoing investigation as the search for the suspect continues.

