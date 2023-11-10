Aging & Style
Motorcyclist dies in crash with school bus, Ridgeview Road shutdown

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal crash involving a school bus resulted in the death of a motorcyclist Friday.

The Olathe Police Department confirmed that a motorcycle and a school bus collided. No children were injured during the crash.

The crash happened between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard on Ridgeview Road. This incident has led to the closure of north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m., asking drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

