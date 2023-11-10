Mother, daughter emotional reunion after Independence Center shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some shoppers inside a busy Kansas City-area mall are trying to process what they call a terrifying situation that happened Friday afternoon.

A shooting inside the main entrance of Independence Center injured four people around 2:20 p.m. Independence police later said three people of interest are in custody.

Janice received a call from her daughter who works at a store inside the mall. She says she immediately jumped in her car in Olathe and drove to the mall.

“I just wanted to hold her in my arms and know she’s OK. It was a very scary experience for me and I can’t imagine how much it was for her. She was very brave and very calm and collected and did everything she should do right,” Janice said.

The pair reunited in an emotional hug outside the shopping center.

“I wouldn’t be able to breathe until I could hold that sweet face in my hands and know she was safe,” Janice said.

Janice’s daughter said she was helping a customer when they heard what ended up being gunfire.

“I heard four big bangs and I had a customer in the store and we both just kinda looked at each other and was like -- was that? And then we saw people running and gates closing and we were like ‘OK.’ So, I closed the gates and we went to the back room and we just kept waiting to hear stuff and get updates,” Jaylan said.

When some of the fear passed, Jaylen said she picked up her phone and called her mom. She said she made the call because she knew how her mom would react.

“I wanted her to know from me before anybody else that I was safe. I didn’t want her to see it on the news and freak out,” Jaylan said. “My first thought was of my mom.”

While Jaylan thought of her mom, Janice said she could only think of her daughter. She said she tried to stay as calm as possible during her 50 minute drive from Olathe to Independence.

Jaylan said the experience was terrifying, but she knew what needed to happen.

“This is something that unfortunately in this day and age we live in, I have been practicing for active shooters since I was in Kindergarten. So, yes it’s scary when it’s happening, but I think that helped me stay calm,” Jaylan said.

Jaylan says she plans to be at Independence Center for her 9 a.m. shift Saturday morning.

