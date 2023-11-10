Man escapes Leavenworth Penitentiary satellite camp

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man escaped from a satellite camp at the Leavenworth Penitentiary, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

James Thompson was discovered as missing Thursday at approximately 4 p.m., the DOJ said.

Thompson is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 202 pounds, according to authorities.

U.S. Marshals and the FBI have been informed that he’s missing from the minimum security facility at USP Leavenworth.

Thompson was sentenced to 80 months in prison in the Northern District of Georgia for mail fraud.

