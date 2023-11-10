Local addiction specialist applauds Kansas City’s plan to fight fentanyl overdoses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is taking a new approach in its fight against fentanyl.

In Kansas City, fentanyl deaths shot up to 72 in 2021 – a more than 900% increase from 2017. Statewide, nearly 1,500 people died from overdoses in Missouri, while more than 400 died from overdoses in Kansas.

On Thursday, City Council approved Mayor Quinton Lucas’s proposal to require quick overdose reports, create a review board, and have targeted interventions with people addicted to opioids. Lucas says this move was long overdue.

“We spend a lot of time and a lot of money in other areas where we see increases like this,” Lucas said. “You’ve seen that with homicides, you’ve seen that with treatment of COVID-19, you’ve seen that with other epidemics that have confronted us. I think for us, it’s important for us to recognize that this is that type of epidemic that needs that level of attention.”

KCTV5 caught up with the president of a local community agency that deals with addiction treatment. She said the city’s plan is great place to start so the city can find out the full scope of its fentanyl problem.

“I think what we’re going to see is overdose numbers are way higher than what we know,” said Emily Hage, the President and CEO of First Call.

Hage has been helping people with addiction problems for 13 years. She is seeing firsthand the growing fentanyl problem in KC.

“Other places have plateaued with their overdose rates. St. Louis has actually kind of plateaued,” Hage said. “Kansas City is driving the statewide increase.”

Now, Kansas City is taking a step to expand its data collection on fentanyl overdoses – by requiring all of them to be reported to the health department within 24 hours. The hope is that information will allow the city to effectively use its resources to combat the OD problem.

“We don’t even have a clear idea of the severity of the problem,” said Hage. “I feel like that is what today is. It’s about ‘We need a better handle on what’s really happening,’ and so I’m really glad to see it.”

Currently, the city receives data on fentanyl overdoses when EMS is called. Moving forward, the city’s data pool will grow – providing a clearer picture of the fentanyl problem in Kansas City.

“This data is going to be much more specific and actionable,” said Hage. “There is mandate reporting to poison control when certain poisonings happen, right? There is no infrastructure in the metro for that, so this will be a huge step forward. Very, very important.”

First Call wants the public to know they provide NARCAN and fentanyl test strips free of charge with few questions asked. If you, or anyone you know, wants to reach out to an addiction specialist, you can reach First Call at 816-361-5900.

