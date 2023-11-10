Aging & Style
Leawood, Kansas pays for Kindergarten bomb shelter

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Leawood is buying its Israel sister city of Gezer a $25,000 bomb shelter so the kindergarteners can return to school amid the war.

The City Council approved the purchase, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City is helping to facilitate the gift.

Zohar Flecks is an Israeli that is a high school principal in the Kansas City area. Most of her family is back in Israel, some have joined the military.

“The government won’t allow preschools and schools to open without shelters for the kids, and if kids stay at home, it’s hard. It’s hard on the kids, it’s hard on the parents,” Flecks said. “The fact that Leawood is able to provide a shelter to have a preschool open, is huge.”

Jewish Federation Chief Planning Officer Andi Milens described the shelter as portable and it will be provided to the city as soon as possible.

“It’s basically a room that will attach to their classrooms so that they can immediately run from wherever they are sitting on the floor at story time or whatever it is, and run into a bomb shelter,” Milens said.

North America has raised more than $600 million for humanitarian relief, and Jewish Federation President and CEO Jay Lewis keeps track of how much has been raised locally.

“We’ve literally had about 700 different (monetary) gifts in this moment (from Kansas City) and that consists towards that 2.8 million, and that number is only going to continue to grow.”

