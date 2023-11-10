Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio interview.(AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs, and tight end Travis Kelce has some serious travel plans.

Kelce arrived in Buenos Aries, Argentina, ready to support his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, according to TMZ. She has already been spotted at four Kansas City Chiefs games this season.

Swift kicked off the South American leg of her “The Eras Tour” Thursday night. She has three concerts in Buenos Aries followed by multiple concerts in Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo. Swift will then take a break for the holidays before her tour continues in Japan in February.

Kelce missed the first night of Swift’s tour because he stayed stateside to help Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raise money for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Thursday evening.

ALSO READ: ‘Love Story’ between NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending

Fans speculated that Kelce would fly to visit Swift this week since the Chiefs aren’t practicing during the bye week. Kelce also eluded to the fact that he would likely have some plans on this week’s episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Jason Kelce asked if Travis was looking forward to any plans.

“No, not really,” Travis said.

“I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,”

“My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny... closer to the equator.”

Jason Kelce then asked his brother if he would be travelling south of the equator, which caused Travis to laugh.

ALSO READ: New carousel coming to Oak Park Mall

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20, to face Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, a replay of the “Kelce Bowl.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
2 dead, person of interest identified in Warrensburg homicide investigation

Latest News

THUNDERGONG! 2023
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
Family of Good Samaritan killed on I-70 speaks
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Greatest Show on Earth returns to Kansas City