KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs, and tight end Travis Kelce has some serious travel plans.

Kelce arrived in Buenos Aries, Argentina, ready to support his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, according to TMZ. She has already been spotted at four Kansas City Chiefs games this season.

Swift kicked off the South American leg of her “The Eras Tour” Thursday night. She has three concerts in Buenos Aries followed by multiple concerts in Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo. Swift will then take a break for the holidays before her tour continues in Japan in February.

Kelce missed the first night of Swift’s tour because he stayed stateside to help Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raise money for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Thursday evening.

Fans speculated that Kelce would fly to visit Swift this week since the Chiefs aren’t practicing during the bye week. Kelce also eluded to the fact that he would likely have some plans on this week’s episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Jason Kelce asked if Travis was looking forward to any plans.

“No, not really,” Travis said.

“I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,”

“My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny... closer to the equator.”

Jason Kelce then asked his brother if he would be travelling south of the equator, which caused Travis to laugh.

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20, to face Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, a replay of the “Kelce Bowl.”

