Kansas City Zoo to celebrate millionth visitor

File photo of the Kansas City Zoo (2020)
File photo of the Kansas City Zoo (2020)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is preparing to celebrate a very big milestone.

The zoo says it is close to reaching its one millionth guest of 2023, and expects to reach the mark in the coming weeks.

When it happens, it will be the first time since 2016 that at least one-million guests have visited the attraction in a calendar year.

The new Sobela Ocean Aquarium is helping fuel interest in the zoo, but there are all kinds of other events at the zoo to check out during a trip.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium reservations open for Thanksgiving, Christmas breaks

The lucky millionth visitor to the zoo this year will be honored with a gift basket, tickets, zoo merchandise, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Sobela Ocean Aquarium.

Admission tickets start around $20 and include access to the Aquarium.

KC Zoo & Aquarium welcome guests to view the newly open aquarium
Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium reservations open for Thanksgiving, Christmas breaks
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
