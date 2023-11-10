Kansas City Zoo to celebrate millionth visitor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is preparing to celebrate a very big milestone.

The zoo says it is close to reaching its one millionth guest of 2023, and expects to reach the mark in the coming weeks.

When it happens, it will be the first time since 2016 that at least one-million guests have visited the attraction in a calendar year.

The new Sobela Ocean Aquarium is helping fuel interest in the zoo, but there are all kinds of other events at the zoo to check out during a trip.

The lucky millionth visitor to the zoo this year will be honored with a gift basket, tickets, zoo merchandise, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Sobela Ocean Aquarium.

Admission tickets start around $20 and include access to the Aquarium.

