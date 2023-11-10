Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium reservations open for Thanksgiving, Christmas breaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Planning for the Thanksgiving holiday is in full swing, but it’s not just the food hosts need to consider.

Anyone planning to go to the Kansas City Zoo’s new aquarium over Thanksgiving weekend also needs to plan ahead. The extra effort will help guests save a little money and avoid disappointment.

The attraction is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but plans to be open the rest of the long holiday weekend.

Zoo admission includes a visit to the aquarium, but a reservation is needed to check out the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium. Reservations are now open for both Thanksgiving and the final full week of the year, which includes Christmas.

Advance zoo and aquarium combo tickets are $20 for adults and a dollar cheaper for children and seniors. Tickets and reservations are available online at KansasCityZoo.org.

The new aquarium opened over Labor Day Weekend.

It features six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open year-round. The facility with 8,000 animals tells the story of how ocean currents connect animals across the globe. The sea life will include otters, a sea turtle, sharks and a giant Pacific octopus.

The total cost of the aquarium project is $77 million, with $45 million coming from the Zoological District and $32 million from private donations.

