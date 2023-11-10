Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium reservations open for Thanksgiving, Christmas breaks

KC Zoo & Aquarium welcome guests to view the newly open aquarium
KC Zoo & Aquarium welcome guests to view the newly open aquarium(kctv)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Planning for the Thanksgiving holiday is in full swing, but it’s not just the food hosts need to consider.

Anyone planning to go to the Kansas City Zoo’s new aquarium over Thanksgiving weekend also needs to plan ahead. The extra effort will help guests save a little money and avoid disappointment.

The attraction is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but plans to be open the rest of the long holiday weekend.

Zoo admission includes a visit to the aquarium, but a reservation is needed to check out the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium. Reservations are now open for both Thanksgiving and the final full week of the year, which includes Christmas.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium allowing people to sleep near penguins, aquarium

Advance zoo and aquarium combo tickets are $20 for adults and a dollar cheaper for children and seniors. Tickets and reservations are available online at KansasCityZoo.org.

The new aquarium opened over Labor Day Weekend.

It features six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open year-round. The facility with 8,000 animals tells the story of how ocean currents connect animals across the globe. The sea life will include otters, a sea turtle, sharks and a giant Pacific octopus.

The total cost of the aquarium project is $77 million, with $45 million coming from the Zoological District and $32 million from private donations.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
2 dead, person of interest identified in Warrensburg homicide investigation

Latest News

THUNDERGONG! 2023
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
Family of Good Samaritan killed on I-70 speaks
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
KC Chiefs TE Travis Kelce travels to Argentina during bye week