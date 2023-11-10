Aging & Style
Kansas City man convicted of killing girlfriend, her cousin

.
.(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury convicted a Kansas City man in the murder of his girlfriend and her cousin.

Damon Goodrich was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Tanisha Williams and Charles Martin.

The probable cause statement shows police responded to a shooting near East 73rd Street and Garfield Avenue around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8. When they arrived, officers found Martin’s body in the front yard of a home. Williams was critically injured in the shooting and later died at a hospital.

Williams’ two teenage children were in the house at the time of the shooting and identified Goodrich as the gunman, according to the probable cause statement. They also told detectives that the shooting happened after Goodrich physically abused their mother.

The day of the shooting, both teenagers said they witnessed the shooting. One of the teens told detectives he was close enough to hear Goodrich arguing with his cousin outside. The teenager said his cousin told Goodrich he could never come back to the house because he’d hit Williams.

At that point one of the teenager told detectives that he’d heard gunshots and then the distinct sound of Goodrich’s car leaving the area court documents show. The witness said he looked in the direction of the sound and noticed Goodrich’s 2020 Porsche at a stop sign.

Detectives also reviewed video from the Ring doorbell installed at the house.

According to the probable cause statement the video shows Goodrich and Martin in the front yard. At one point, the victim pushes Goodrich, but the video ended before the shooting.

Police did use video from city cameras and nearby homes to place Goodrich’s Porsche arriving in the area shortly before the time of the shooting and then leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Goodrich will be sentenced for the murders of Williams and Martin in January.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

