Kansas City launches new initiative addressing fentanyl crisis

By Nydja Hood
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fentanyl deaths in Kansas City are on the rise which is why the city launched a campaign Thursday called ‘Dangers of Fentanyl’ to address it.

City leaders are describing it as a crisis. Just last year, there was at least one suspected fentanyl poisoning being treated in Kansas City emergency rooms nearly everyday. They’re hoping this campaign will help bring that number down.

City Hall is teaming up with police and the health departments to spread awareness through messaging on billboards, busses, and commercials. You’ll begin seeing those next year.

The latest numbers from the Missouri Health Department in 2021 show 70 percent of the state’s overdose deaths were caused by fentanyl. Last year, KCPD recovered more than 61,000 grams of the drug. Officers and city leaders tell KCTV5 the impact on the streets of Kansas City is evident and is rising.

“We spend a lot of time and a lot of money in other areas where we see increases like this. You’ve seen that with homicides, you’ve seen that with treatment of COVID-19, you’ve seen that with other epidemics that have confronted us,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “I think for us, it’s important for us to recognize that this is that type of epidemic that needs that level of attention.”

City Council voted on an amendment to an existing ordinance on Thursday that would require fatal and nonfatal fentanyl overdoses to be reported to the health department within 24 hours. The information will be collected by overdose investigators to create targeted interventions for people who experience substance abuse.

This will be made possible with the help of an overdose review board. The board will consist of at least five members appointed by Lucas and include representatives from addiction treatment programs, health care workers, and medical examiners.

“This will position us in an ideal situation to reduce the harm that this epidemic is causing throughout the community and using this information we’ll be able to be there when these folks are ready to receive the treatment that they can in order to end their substance use,” said KCMO Health Department’s chief science officer Dr. Alex Francisco.

The overdose review board will become active in 2024.

