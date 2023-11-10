Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Jackson County man convicted of child sex crimes

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury convicted a Jackson County man of multiple sex crimes involving children.

Jurors found Chad J. Stark guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory rape, and one count of fourth-degree child molestation.

Stark will be sentenced at a future hearing.

ALSO READ: Argument leads to homicide, no suspect in custody

Due to the nature of the crimes, the prosecutor’s office is not releasing additional information to protect the identities of the victims.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
2 dead, person of interest identified in Warrensburg homicide investigation

Latest News

.
Kansas City man convicted of killing girlfriend, her cousin
Homicide Investigation, 24th & Elmwood
Argument leads to homicide, no suspect in custody
Argument leads to homicide, no suspect in custody
Argument leads to homicide, no suspect in custody
Warming Trend
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A chill is in the air to start the weekend, but a gradual warm-up is anticipated into next week
A chill is in the air to start the weekend, but a gradual warm-up is anticipated into next week
A chill is in the air to start the weekend, but a gradual warm-up is anticipated into next week