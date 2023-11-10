Jackson County man convicted of child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury convicted a Jackson County man of multiple sex crimes involving children.

Jurors found Chad J. Stark guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory rape, and one count of fourth-degree child molestation.

Stark will be sentenced at a future hearing.

Due to the nature of the crimes, the prosecutor’s office is not releasing additional information to protect the identities of the victims.

