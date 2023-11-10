Jackson County man convicted of child sex crimes
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury convicted a Jackson County man of multiple sex crimes involving children.
Jurors found Chad J. Stark guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory rape, and one count of fourth-degree child molestation.
Stark will be sentenced at a future hearing.
Due to the nature of the crimes, the prosecutor’s office is not releasing additional information to protect the identities of the victims.
