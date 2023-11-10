Aging & Style
Impairment under investigation after crash on Troost kills man

(WVVA)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A high-speed crash on Troost left a man dead and a passenger with injuries Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Troost Avenue and President Avenue.

KCPD said a silver Saturn Vue was heading north on Troost at a high rate of speed when the driver lost of his vehicle and left the roadway to the left, where the vehicle struck a utility pole guide wire and large tree.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

A front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is under investigation, according to KCPD.

