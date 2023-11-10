Aging & Style
Group honors fallen Fairway officer by paying mortgage

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - The family of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald is a little more secure, thanks to a gift from strangers.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it paid off the mortgage for the house Oswald’s wife and children call home.

Oswald was shot while responding to help officers from other departments arrest two people in a stolen car. He died from his injuries a day after the August 6th shooting.

Oswald joined the Army Reserves as a Civil Affairs Specialist after graduating from a police academy in 2017. The Buckner Police Department hired Oswald the following year. He served the Buckner area for more than a year before joining the Fairway Police Department.

In addition to his wife, Oswald left behind two young children. His wife, Hannah, told the Tunnel to Towers Foundation that the group’s gift will allow one of her husband’s wishes to come true.

This means I will be able to fulfill my husband’s deepest wish, which was that I would be able to stay home and raise our kids full time and homeschool them. That was extremely important to him, and I am extremely grateful that I will be able to do that,” Hanna Oswald said.

The organization also provided three new pictures of Oswald and his family to help honor his sacrifice.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the homes of 50 veterans, Gold Star families, and fallen first responders, who also served in the military, in observance of Veterans Day.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation organized after the 9/11 tragedies. More information about the organization is available at t2t.org.

