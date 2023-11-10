Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Greatest Show on Earth returns to Kansas City

Greatest Show on Earth makes return to Kansas City
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Stunts, tricks, and comedy are all making the trip to T-Mobile Center this weekend.

Performers said the shows presented by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey feature high-flying acrobatics, breath-taking stunts, and tricks never seen before.

“These are dangerous stunts, that’s why people come to see us,” The One Wheel Wonder, Wesley Williams said. “They come to see the unexpected.”

From Friday to Sunday, there are a total of six shows at the T-Mobile Center.

Friday, November 10 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 - 11 a.m. 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can find tickets to this weekend’s shows here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
2 dead, person of interest identified in Warrensburg homicide investigation

Latest News

THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
THUNDERGONG! is back! Jason Sudeikis + Co. make big strides for Steps of Faith
Greatest Show on Earth makes return to Kansas City
Greatest Show on Earth makes return to Kansas City
Generic snow
Olathe offers free snow removal for elderly & disabled residents
Shane sits down with Dr. Lee Norman to discuss Medicare Open Enrollment, and how to make sure...
Open Enrollment with Dr. Lee Norman