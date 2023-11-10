Greatest Show on Earth returns to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Stunts, tricks, and comedy are all making the trip to T-Mobile Center this weekend.

Performers said the shows presented by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey feature high-flying acrobatics, breath-taking stunts, and tricks never seen before.

“These are dangerous stunts, that’s why people come to see us,” The One Wheel Wonder, Wesley Williams said. “They come to see the unexpected.”

From Friday to Sunday, there are a total of six shows at the T-Mobile Center.

Friday, November 10 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 - 11 a.m. 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can find tickets to this weekend’s shows here.

