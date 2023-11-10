Football Friday night: Playoffs continue in Missouri and Kansas

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third weekend of high school football playoffs continue Friday night in Kansas and Missouri.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week is the Blue Valley Tigers. They defeated Olathe East to advance to the Kansas 6A sectionals this weekend.

Check out all the scores from this weekend’s games involving local schools, and tune in for KCTV5 News at 10 for highlights.

Kansas 6A:

  • Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Blue Valley at Olathe North

Kansas 5A:

  • Mill Valley at Topeka-Seaman
  • Shawnee Heights at Blue Valley Southwest

Kansas 4A:

  • Tonganoxie at Atchison
  • Basehor-Linwood at St. Thomas Aquinas

Missouri Class 6:

  • Park Hill at Oak Park
  • Liberty at Liberty North
  • Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit North

Missouri Class 5:

  • Platte County at Grain Valley

Missouri Class 4:

  • Kearney at Smithville

Missouri Class 3:

  • St. Pius X at Maryville
  • California at Odessa

