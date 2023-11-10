Football Friday night: Playoffs continue in Missouri and Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third weekend of high school football playoffs continue Friday night in Kansas and Missouri.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week is the Blue Valley Tigers. They defeated Olathe East to advance to the Kansas 6A sectionals this weekend.

Check out all the scores from this weekend’s games involving local schools, and tune in for KCTV5 News at 10 for highlights.

Kansas 6A:

Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton

Blue Valley at Olathe North

Kansas 5A:

Mill Valley at Topeka-Seaman

Shawnee Heights at Blue Valley Southwest

Kansas 4A:

Tonganoxie at Atchison

Basehor-Linwood at St. Thomas Aquinas

Missouri Class 6:

Park Hill at Oak Park

Liberty at Liberty North

Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit North

Missouri Class 5:

Platte County at Grain Valley

Missouri Class 4:

Kearney at Smithville

Missouri Class 3:

St. Pius X at Maryville

California at Odessa

