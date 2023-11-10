Football Friday night: Playoffs continue in Missouri and Kansas
Nov. 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third weekend of high school football playoffs continue Friday night in Kansas and Missouri.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week is the Blue Valley Tigers. They defeated Olathe East to advance to the Kansas 6A sectionals this weekend.
Check out all the scores from this weekend’s games involving local schools, and tune in for KCTV5 News at 10 for highlights.
Kansas 6A:
- Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton
- Blue Valley at Olathe North
Kansas 5A:
- Mill Valley at Topeka-Seaman
- Shawnee Heights at Blue Valley Southwest
Kansas 4A:
- Tonganoxie at Atchison
- Basehor-Linwood at St. Thomas Aquinas
Missouri Class 6:
- Park Hill at Oak Park
- Liberty at Liberty North
- Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit North
Missouri Class 5:
- Platte County at Grain Valley
Missouri Class 4:
- Kearney at Smithville
Missouri Class 3:
- St. Pius X at Maryville
- California at Odessa
