FIRST WARN FORECAST: A chill is in the air to start the weekend, but a gradual warm-up is anticipated into next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure continues to hold across the central plains, allowing for a light northwest wind to pull down cooler air across the Missouri River Valley. This has allowed our mornings to drop into the middle 30s. With wind slightly above 5 mph, feel-like temperatures are expected around freezing and should continue for the next several mornings. Make sure to have the jackets and sweaters ready as you wake up this weekend to start your day. It’s most definitely going to be hot coffee weather. Luckily, since we are under high pressure, wet weather chances are near 0%, but there is just enough moisture on the backside of high pressure and a new upper level, low pressure coming in from Colorado for clouds to develop. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for Veterans Day Saturday as temperatures rise into the upper 50s.

High pressure will shift to the east, and an area of low pressure will lift to the north into Iowa. With it, a warm front will form and continue to change our wind direction to now come from the south. This will help usher in warmer air, but due to the distance from this area of low pressure, rain chances will continue to remain extremely low for the Missouri River Valley. Sunday afternoon should push temperatures into the lower and middle 60s and by Monday middle 60s will be common for afternoon high temperatures.

By Tuesday morning, morning low temperatures will be in the 40s and finally lower 50s for morning low temperatures by next Thursday. You guessed it, another warming trend in the T-shirts is expected. Afternoon high temperatures will gradually climb into the middle 60s by Monday and then the upper 60s by Wednesday with potential lower 70s by the end of next week.

