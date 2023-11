OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal crash has led to the closure of north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road.

Police said a fatal crash happened between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard on Ridgeview Road, leading to the road closure.

The Olathe Police Department shared the closing at 4:08 p.m., asking drivers to find an alternate route around the area.

