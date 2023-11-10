Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories

MARSHALL, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the Good Samaritan who died while trying to save teenagers who crashed in a stolen car on I-70 earlier this week. 50-year-old Robert Piper of Blue Springs was on his way home from vacation with his wife when they came across the crash.

Robert Piper worked in construction and had two daughters with his wife Traci who he’d been married to for about 30 years. His family recalls how much they traveled together.

”Everywhere we went he would love to bring his binoculars and look out at the view,” Robert’s daughter Kaitlyn Piper said. “He wasn’t picky about where we went but there had to be a good view.”

“Every day he was so good to me, every day it was I couldn’t believe how lucky I was to have somebody who would do so much for me,” Traci Piper added.

It was Monday morning when Robert and his Wife Traci were coming back from a weekend trip in Las Vegas. They drove up on a rollover crash involving five teens in a Chevy on I-70 after police say they hit a rock embankment.

As Robert raced to help them, he was struck by another car and ruled dead at the scene.

”He would do anything for anyone and when we pulled up, he noticed it first,” Kaitlyn explained. “And when we pulled up people were screaming for help what else are you going to do?”

Despite the loss of their loved one, Robert’s actions are not surprising to his daughter, wife, or mother-in-law, because they never saw him turn his back on those in need. After all, he always wanted to help people.

”We’re all still in shock and still can’t believe it and we loved Robert,” his mother-in-law Alice Trent said. “Robert was the best guy and anyone who met him will tell you Robert was the best guy.”

Independence Police are continuing to investigate the crash, but no charges have been filed yet. Robert’s Family hopes they can continue to spread the impact he left on their lives by showing the same care and support he did for everybody.

