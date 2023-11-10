Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Famed anthem singer Generald Wilson gets bobblehead for Veteran’s Day

Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson has sung the national anthem and...
Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson has sung the national anthem and “God Bless America” at nearly 1,000 events, including NFL playoff games, the World Series, NHL Stanley Cup Finals, NBA Finals, Indy 500 races, Formula 1 races, and NCAA championships.(Courtesy the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Gabe Swartz
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve probably heard his voice before a big game.

Retired United States Navy Petter Officer First Class Generald Wilson is one of the most well-known national anthem singers in professional sports. He sang the national anthem multiple times a decade ago when the Kansas City Royals made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Most recently, Kansas Citians saw Wilson -- a Kinloch, Missouri, native -- sing the national anthem before this January’s AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs won that game against the Cincinnati Bengals and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Now, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is rewarding Wilson with a bobblehead of his own in honor of Veteran’s Day.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Wilson’s bobblehead will play a clip of Wilson singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the push of a button. The bobblehead features Wilson holding a microphone and has him in a Navy uniform with the white sailor hat.

“To be recognized with this awesome bobblehead by The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is a complete honor. I’m speechless,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
50-year-old Robert Piper was killed in a crash after he stopped to try to help teens following...
Family of Good Samaritan killed in I-70 crash shares memories
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police release identity of Good Samaritan killed on I-70

Latest News

2 dead, person of interest identified in Warrensburg homicide investigation
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold Friday morning leads to quiet weekend weather
Claire Benson was 15 weeks pregnant when she suddenly lost her health care coverage. Trying to...
Woman admits pregnancy and loses health care coverage
Woman admits pregnancy and loses health care coverage
Impairment under investigation after crash on Troost kills man