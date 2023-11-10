Famed anthem singer Generald Wilson gets bobblehead for Veteran’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve probably heard his voice before a big game.

Retired United States Navy Petter Officer First Class Generald Wilson is one of the most well-known national anthem singers in professional sports. He sang the national anthem multiple times a decade ago when the Kansas City Royals made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Most recently, Kansas Citians saw Wilson -- a Kinloch, Missouri, native -- sing the national anthem before this January’s AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs won that game against the Cincinnati Bengals and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Now, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is rewarding Wilson with a bobblehead of his own in honor of Veteran’s Day.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Wilson’s bobblehead will play a clip of Wilson singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the push of a button. The bobblehead features Wilson holding a microphone and has him in a Navy uniform with the white sailor hat.

“To be recognized with this awesome bobblehead by The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is a complete honor. I’m speechless,” Wilson said.

