Argument leads to homicide, no suspect in custody

Argument leads to homicide, no suspect in custody
By Julia Scammahorn and Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday morning just after 4, Kansas City police were dispatched to 24th and Elmwood on a reported cutting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from trauma. Police administered first aid until EMS arrived and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Initial investigation revealed the circumstances leading up to the homicide were the result of an argument.

No one is in custody now, and detectives are looking for a subject of interest.

Police said they have no reason to believe there is an immediate risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

