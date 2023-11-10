2 dead, person of interest identified in Warrensburg homicide investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities are actively investigating a homicide in Warrensburg.

UPDATE: At 9:53 p.m., the Johnson County Missouri Sheriff’s Office said two people have died after an investigation in the 200 block of S. 13 Highway in Warrensburg.

As part of the homicide investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it is actively looking to speak to a person of interest. That person is 20-year-old Jonathan Goodwin Jr., of Warrensburg.

“We encourage Mr. Godwin, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, to contact Central Dispatch,” a post on Facebook read just before 10 p.m.

The Johnson County Missouri Sheriff’s Office said a significant police presence was in the area shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Missouri Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded to the area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the investigation to come forward, specifically if you have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious. They ask you to reach out to Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511.

