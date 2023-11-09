Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Ways to increase voter participation around Kansas City metro area

The elections this week didn’t grab anywhere close to a majority of the voting population in...
The elections this week didn’t grab anywhere close to a majority of the voting population in the greater Kansas City area.(Delmeko Jordan (kctv))
By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week’s elections didn’t grab anywhere close to a majority of the greater Kansas City area’s voting population. However, for a non-presidential election, the numbers were better than what is typical.

Johnson County, Kansas, saw more than 25 percent participation at the polls, and Kansas City, Missouri, saw 10 percent. The difference between the two turnout rates is primarily based on how many ballot measures and races were up for voting in this election cycle.

UMKC Political Science Adjunct Professor Greg Vonnahme explained some driving forces behind voter participation.

“The three tangible things that we saw operating yesterday– competition, the more competition you have is going to drive out turnout,” Vonnahme said. “The more vote by mail you have, that’s also going to tend to increase turnout. And then the third thing is how people are communicating [the issues] to their friends and family.”

To boost voter turnout in the future, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas suggested consolidating elections to only August and November.

Community members shared other suggestions such as pairing similar questions being voted on, voting over the weekend, and even easier access to voting like a safe and secure way to vote by phone.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level
KCATA leadership describes plans for future of RideKC busing after sales tax extension passing
In order to convince Brockman to facilitate the fraud, Keilholz used PPP loan proceeds to bribe...
Former KC businessman pleads guilty to facilitating fraud schemes during COVID-19
A former U.S. Postal Service Worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for a mail crime.
Former U.S. Postal Service Worker sentenced to 24 months of probation for mail crime