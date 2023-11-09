Ways to increase voter participation around Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week’s elections didn’t grab anywhere close to a majority of the greater Kansas City area’s voting population. However, for a non-presidential election, the numbers were better than what is typical.

Johnson County, Kansas, saw more than 25 percent participation at the polls, and Kansas City, Missouri, saw 10 percent. The difference between the two turnout rates is primarily based on how many ballot measures and races were up for voting in this election cycle.

UMKC Political Science Adjunct Professor Greg Vonnahme explained some driving forces behind voter participation.

“The three tangible things that we saw operating yesterday– competition, the more competition you have is going to drive out turnout,” Vonnahme said. “The more vote by mail you have, that’s also going to tend to increase turnout. And then the third thing is how people are communicating [the issues] to their friends and family.”

To boost voter turnout in the future, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas suggested consolidating elections to only August and November.

Community members shared other suggestions such as pairing similar questions being voted on, voting over the weekend, and even easier access to voting like a safe and secure way to vote by phone.

