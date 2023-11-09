Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Warrensburg police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities are actively investigating a homicide in Warrensburg.

The Johnson County Missouri Sheriff’s Office said a significant police presence was in the area of the 200 block of S 13 Highway in Warrensburg.

The Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Missouri Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded to the area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the investigation to come forward, specifically if you have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious. They ask you to reach out to Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511.

KCTV5 will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Sports Commission and the Pro Volleyball Federation announce an...
Kansas City Sports Commission announces new pro sports team
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Chiefs’ Ross’ criminal damage charges upgraded to felony level
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Latest News

Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
GARDNER, Kan. -- Gardner police are investigating a death of a toddler after investigators say...
Gardner Police investigate 2-year-old’s suspicious death
A voter at an Ohio poll mulls over their options.
‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri
‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Metro man charged with killing 29-year-old woman in Belton