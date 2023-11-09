Warrensburg police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities are actively investigating a homicide in Warrensburg.

The Johnson County Missouri Sheriff’s Office said a significant police presence was in the area of the 200 block of S 13 Highway in Warrensburg.

The Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Missouri Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded to the area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the investigation to come forward, specifically if you have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious. They ask you to reach out to Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511.

