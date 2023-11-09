Twisted talk: Noah’s game-changer helps recovery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Noah Weaver nearly died in a car crash in 2022; he now hopes to help others through a tongue-twister card game he created.

“I had a car crash that led to a traumatic brain injury,” Weaver said.

Weaver was life-flighted to a local hospital, where he woke up a week later. Not knowing where he was, couldn’t move, and could barely talk.

Weaver loved to public speak and write poetry and was worried he’d never be able to do what he loves best again.

“I had plenty of days in my room at the hospitals where I was just crying and staring out the window, wondering if life would ever be the same again,” Weaver said.

Then, Weaver was transported to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Nebraska.

“They worked with me instantly on the classic tongue-twisters and all that to improve my pronunciation and my diction,” Weaver said.

Even though some days were tough, Weaver began pushing himself so that he could get back to speaking and writing.

“Every day for my therapy, I just tried to keep my mindset as ‘no, I will get better,’” Weaver said.

Weaver’s therapist made him do tough twisters repeatedly. Within weeks, his speech improved drastically, and he wanted to do something to help others. Since he’s a writer, he knew what that would be.

“I wanted to make my own tough-twisters, so I started writing them out,” Weaver said. “Then I thought, I’m going to make a card game.”

Weaver created “Word Whizzes,” each card has a tongue twister on it that he wrote and is designed to help other brain injury survivors improve their speech.

“I would hope to make it more fun,” Weaver said. “I would hope to make the world a lighter, brighter place with this.”

If you’re interested in the game, Weaver said to reach out to him through email, redraspberrypublishing@gmail.com.

